Over 120 people attended Tysoe’s fourth annual ‘pantivity’, entitled A Simple Nativity.

The show was held in the stable on a farm in Back Lane, Tysoe and raised over £100 for Action for Children.

It was organised by Tysoe Methodist Church’s community support worker, Tanita Robson, with Rev Barry Jackson of St Peter’s Church, Kineton, and Rev Martin Leaton of St Mary’s Church, Tysoe.