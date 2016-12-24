Nominate a volunteer for mayor’s awards

People in Banbury who devote their lives to helping others are being sought for the mayor’s volunteer awards.

Banbury mayor Gordon Ross is continuing the annual awards scheme which recognises groups and individuals that do good work around the town and make Banbury a better place to live.

Charities, clubs, groups or people who give their time to benefit the community can be nominated for the 2016 community organisation of the year, volunteer of the year, and young volunteer of the year awards.

Mr Ross said: “Local clubs and organisations could not exist without volunteers who freely and tirelessly work to help those in need.

“Often the work they do goes unrewarded.

“I would like residents to nominate men, women and young people under 25 who give their time to help charities, clubs or organisations so that they can be thanked for their efforts.

“Similarly, I’m asking people to nominate organisations that makes a huge difference to the Banbury community – and would like that group to be recognised and thanked for the work it does.”

The awards will be presented at a special evening in the town hall on Friday, February 17.

The event is an opportunity for volunteers from different good causes to get together, socialise and exchange ideas.

The closing date for nominations is February 10.

Nominations can be made by email to info@banbury.gov.uk with proposers giving their reasons for the nomination in 50 to 100 words.

Nominators can also call 01295 250340 for proposal forms.

Guidelines for who can be nominated are as follows:

> Charity of the year nominees have to be a Banbury-based organisation that has served the residents and community of the town over a number of years. It must be an organisation that has constantly delivered outstanding service, promoted its cause and been clear in its goals and strategy.

> Volunteer of the year must be someone who has shown dedication and enthusiasm for volunteering, has inspired others, and over many years has improved the lives of others in the community.

Young volunteer of the year has to be someone aged under 25 who has shown exceptional commitment to an unpaid activity, taken responsibility, shown successful results and a ‘can-do’ attitude.

The winners of the last volunteer awards were ARCh (Assisted Reading for Children) which won charity of the year, Brian Baker, from Guide Dogs, who won volunteer of the year and Caragh Daley, from Banbury Playbus, who won young volunteer of the year.

ARCh trains and supports volunteers who work with disadvantaged children in primary school to instill a love of reading. Mr Baker has freely given his time to Guide Dogs since 2011 while Miss Daley supports Playbus staff.