New Brackley medical centre approved after decades of waiting

Brackley’s long-awaited new medical centre is on the way after detailed planning permission was finally granted.

The medical centre is part of a major development at the northern entrance to the town that also looks set to create numerous jobs.

In 2014 South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) granted full planning permission for a food store and petrol station, and outline permission for a medical centre, care home, hotel and restaurant and a large employment site.

Following an SNC planning committee meeting in March and finalisation of a legal agreement, full permission has now been granted for the medical centre and the 13,973sqm of employment space.

Andy Preston, SNC’s head of development management said: “There are people in Brackley who have campaigned for decades for this improvement to the town. I am proud that SNC has been able to help in bringing this project to fruition.

“There are some major house building developments underway in Brackley and, for the sake of new and existing residents, it is vital for there to be infrastructure in place to support this growing community.”

George Britchfield, chairman of the Brackley Cottage Hospital Trust has been one of those campaigning for a cottage hospital replacement. He said: “This is a vital public facility for Brackley and something that I have been involved with for quite some time, so it is incredibly heartening for it to have finally reached this positive conclusion.

“I look forward to seeing the medical centre develop and benefit the Brackley community for many years to come.”

The medical centre replaces the Cottage Hospital in Pebble Lane as well as the Brackley Health Centre and Washington House Surgery in Halse Road (both now known as Brackley Medical Centre).