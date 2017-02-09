Man sent to prison for string of burglaries around Banbury

A man from Banbury has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for a string of burglaries and thefts.

Mark Lelli, 35 of Glanville Gardens, Banbury, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

On December 12 2016, Lelli broke into a house on Neithrop Avenue, Banbury. He was disturbed by a dog and left stealing a handbag and its contents, as well as Christmas presents and sovereign coins amongst other items.

Five other burglaries, which were committed between October 21 and December 9 last year around Banbury and neighbouring villages, were taken into consideration by the court.

Lelli was also convicted for two thefts from motor vehicles, which took place in Bodicote on December 8, 2016. Nine other thefts from motor vehicles were taken into consideration.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, Lelli was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, on top of the three months he has already been on remand.

DC Steve Perry from Banbury CID said: “This sentence sends a clear message to those who commit these type of offences, that they will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.

“Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime that can have a significant impact on victims’ lives. We will pursue every line of enquiry we have in order to bring offenders to justice.”