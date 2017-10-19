'Landlord of the year' takes over Hook Norton pub

A popular pub in Hook Norton is being taken on by the landlord who was named licensee of the year 2017 by the British Institute of Innkeeping.

Mark Higgs, who was commended for his work at The Castle at Edgehill, is not resting on his laurels by becoming the new landlord of The Sun Inn.

The Sun Inn in Hook Norton. Photo: Hook Norton Brewery

Mark is partnering with chef and director Matthew Ayers, who brings years of experience having learnt his trade in numerous Michelin star restaurants.

He will be working towards producing a very strong kitchen that will focus on everything local and seasonal without too much fuss and a 'keep it simple' approach, according to Hook Norton Brewery.

Mark and Mathew take the reins officially on November 1, but they are already busy behind the scenes getting everything in place to hit the ground running.

Brewery managing director James Clarke said: “The Sun Inn is a very important site for us being in the centre of Hook Norton and we are excited to see what Mark, Matthew and the team can bring.”