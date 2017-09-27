Just two days left to bid in Shipston Home Nursing auction

Bidders have until Friday evening to bid on a unique and personal piece of artwork in aid of the home nursing charity.

Artist Georgina Maynard who specialises in portraits and sporting themed creations has donated her time to create a head and shoulders pastel/charcoal drawing of a person or animal for the winning bid.

Man in armchair by Georgina Maynard

A former journalist Georgina decided to dedicate herself to art a decade ago and found that animal anatomy and portraiture were where her passion and skills lay.

She also runs art workshops on cruise ships and works as a lecturer.

Bids must be submitted to Rebecca Mawle on 01608 674929 or by email to rebecca@shn-fundraising.co.uk no later than 6pm Friday, September 29.

The highest bid is currently £175.00.

To view the artist’s work click here.