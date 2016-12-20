It’s the square root of support

Kind-hearted employees at Sanctuary Housing and Cherwell District Council have been putting their knitting skills to the test as they help weave warmth into the lives of Syrian refugees this Christmas.

They’re supporting non-profit organisation Love in the Language of Yarn (LILY) which provides hand-knitted and crocheted blankets for Syrian families and orphans living in Turkey.

The blankets comprise eight inch squares, made by people from all walks of life all round the world, then sewn together and donated to refugees.

Sanctuary spokesman Kate Winstanley said: “It’s wonderful doing something we enjoy to make a difference to people’s lives and show them that someone cares. We’re delighted to have made a contribution to ensuring families in Turley are warm this winter.”

> More details at https://www.facebook.com/LilyLoveInTheLanguageOfYarn