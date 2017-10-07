Family pays tribute to ‘generous’ Banbury business owner

The family of a well-known Banbury businessman paid tribute to the ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ great-grandfather after his death.

Mick Payne passed away at the age of 62 at the family home on Warwick Road on Sunday, September 24, after battling terminal cancer for three years.

Mick Payne on his 60th birthday in 2015. Photo courtesy of Shannon Payne NNL-170310-120308001

The Leadwise Windows owner’s family described him as having a ‘wicked’ sense of humour but that he would always help anyone in need.

Mick’s wife Jill, who he married 12 months ago after 28 years of being together – “He said he didn’t want to jump into anything” – said his death has left a big hole in the family and business.

“He was just an incredible man and there’s just a big void at the moment,” she said.

“He was such a kind person, and that’s how he ran the business too. Everyone I’ve spoken to said he was the best guy you could meet and if anyone needed help, he would help them.”

Mick Payne in his younger days. Photo courtesy of Shannon Payne NNL-170310-120337001

Mick set up Leadwise in 1983 after growing up in Shutford.

His daughter Shannon said his employees have been just as affected by his death as the family has.

“They say he’s a rubbish businessman as he’s more like a friend, they saw him as a father figure,” she said

“So it’s been hard for them too, one guy has been here for 23 years and has known dad since he was 16. He’ll be sorely missed by so many.”

Mick used to love watching football, supporting Leeds United and Banbury United, as well as hosting big parties for the World Cup.

Mick is survived by his wife, six children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

His funeral will be at St Paul’s Church on Warwick Road, Banbury, at 12pm on Tuesday, October 10. All are welcome and donations can be made to Make A Wish Foundation.