Bodicote pupils dress up as superheroes in learning initiative

Bishop Loveday Primary School, in Bodicote, had a Superhero Day to celebrate the launch of its ‘Growth Mindset’ initiative.

The school has developed a system where nine famous superhero characters represent the different characteristics of improving learning.

Pupils went to school dressed as their favourite superhero and then took part in a variety of challenges calling on those special attributes.

Year 2 pupils were met with a crime scene.

They found clues from around the school which they had to gather and then, from a list of possible suspects, work out which villain had been up to no good.