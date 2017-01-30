Cropredy pupil goes on Chris Evans Show to shout about exciting school trip

A Cropredy Primary School pupil was so excited about a forthcoming school trip she went on national radio to tell the country about it.

Mollie Irvine and her fellow pupils took a trip to Bloxham School for a forensics workshop last Thursday.

Her class was challenged to solve a murder mystery, looking at hair under a microscope to work out which matches the killer, using chromatography to identify which pen wrote a threatening letter to the victim and then analysing fingerprints and footprints.

On the morning of the trip, Mollie went on the Chris Evans Show, on Radio 2, during the segment of the show where children call up and tell the DJ what they will be doing for the first time that day.

Mollie is pictured being shown how to use a Bunsen burner by a Bloxham School student.