Man punched in face in Banbury

A man was punched in the face in Banbury on Sunday (October 29) and police are appealing for witnesses.

A 44-year-old man was assaulted on Southam Road near the new Waitrose development at around 2pm.

Thames Valley Police said the offender was a white man, slim, about 5ft 8ins, with dark brown medium length hair and he was wearing green parka jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 43170321576.