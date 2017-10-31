Man punched in face in Banbury

A man was punched in the face in Banbury on Sunday (October 29) and police are appealing for witnesses.
A 44-year-old man was assaulted on Southam Road near the new Waitrose development at around 2pm.
Thames Valley Police said the offender was a white man, slim, about 5ft 8ins, with dark brown medium length hair and he was wearing green parka jacket with a fur hood.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 43170321576.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.