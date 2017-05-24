Advice on offer for Banbury area landlords at tomorrow’s forum

Private landlords and property professionals will have the opportunity to receive updates on the latest changes in the rental sector and advise on how to achieve higher standards at tomorrow’s landlords’ forum.

Hosted by Cherwell District Council from 6.30pm at Bodicote House, on Thursday, May 25, it will include presentations from the National Landlords Association (NLA), electricians and installers accreditation body NAPIT and council officers.

Bodicote House Cherwell District Council Offices, Bodicote

Topics up for discussion include landlord tax changes, energy efficiency regulation, eliminating mould, proposed stringent electrical standards, widening of mandatory house in multiple occupation (HMO) licensing and a ban on letting agency fees to tenants.

Cllr John Donaldson, Cherwell’s lead member for housing, said: “These forums are an opportunity for landlords to continue their professional development, by learning more about updates to legislation and accreditation, while also supporting our aim of raising the standard of private rented accommodation in the district.

“There have been a lot of changes to the rental sector over the last few years. So it’s as important as ever those landlords ensure they keep up to date in order to continue to manage their properties successfully.”

The forum is free to attend and booking is not essential.

For more info call Paul France, on 01295 227088 or email paul.france@cherwell-dc.gov.uk.