Bryan Adams, Kaiser Chiefs line up for last ever Cornbury Music Festival

A truly international line-up has been organised for the final ever Cornbury music festival.

The event, which will take place between July 7 and 9 at Great Tew Park, is rolling out some big acts to say farewell to its faithful music fans.

Headlining on the Saturday is Canadian siinger Bryan Adams while The Kaiser Chiefs make their Cornbury debut on the Friday night.

Jools Holland, The Pretenders, who will be headlining on the Sunday, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jack Savoretti and Scouting For Girls will also be taking to the stage over the course of the weekend.

Making a return are country sisters Ward Thomas, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, Imelda May and Australian troubadours The Pierce Brothers.

Rounding out the line-up are St Paul & The Broken Bones, Paul Weller protégés, Stone Foundation, Mark Ronson-collaborator Rose Elinor Dougall, Black Dylan, 90s popstars Right Said Fred, a personal favourite of organiser Hugh Phillimore, and the man who created Band Aid Midge Ure.

In October last year, Mr Phillimore announced this year’s Cornbury would be the last.

He said: “When you’re having a farewell party you want to be surrounded by people you really love, so we’ve invited artists we’ve known and enjoyed watching over the years and luckily they’ve all been keen to join us for our fabulous finale.”

There will also be a comedy stage, the Wondering Wine Kitchen, therapists and healers, a kids’ zone with circus tent, workshops and crafts and teenager hangout The Mayflower Tent.

Tickets are on sale now and people have a choice of camping, quieter camping and no camping tickets.

Tickets are available online by visiting www.cornburyfestival.com/tickets/ or calling 0844 249 2222.

For people who like music festivals, but without the toilet issues, ‘posh loos’ which flush and are cleaned after every use, will be available from When Nature Calls for an extra price.

People who are local to Cornbury can purchase tickets through the Chipping Norton Theatre box office, by dropping in or calling 01608 642350.

Mr Phillimore added: “We’ve had a fantastic run over the last 14 years and are very proud of the lovely event we’ve created. This year we will end on a high.

“I know every artist on the line-up will deliver an exceptional live show.

“Live performance is my great love and for me it’s the essence of Cornbury.”