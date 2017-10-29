Battle of Edgehill exhibition’s hidden treasures

To celebrate two years since the Battle of Edgehill Exhibition opened in St Peter’s Church, Radway, a special event was held last weekend.

On display were additional artefacts, provided by Jon Mann, including a framed document signed by King Charles I, and a 1643 Medal celebrating King Charles and Queen Henrietta Maria’s visit to the Edgehill Battlefield.

Edgehill Manager David Beaumont holding a document and seal signed by King Charles 1 on display at the Battle of Edgehill exhibition at St Peter's Church in Radway. NNL-171022-110748009

Poetry competition winners were revealed as Graeme Bassett and Rebecca Willis.

The exhibition was recently given a Battlefields Trust President’s Award for its contribution to battlefield preservation and interpretation.

Items on display in Battle of Edgehill exhibition at St Peter's Church in Radway. NNL-171022-110809009