Battle of Edgehill exhibition’s hidden treasures

To celebrate two years since the Battle of Edgehill Exhibition opened in St Peter’s Church, Radway, a special event was held last weekend.
On display were additional artefacts, provided by Jon Mann, including a framed document signed by King Charles I, and a 1643 Medal celebrating King Charles and Queen Henrietta Maria’s visit to the Edgehill Battlefield.
Poetry competition winners were revealed as Graeme Bassett and Rebecca Willis.
The exhibition was recently given a Battlefields Trust President’s Award for its contribution to battlefield preservation and interpretation.
