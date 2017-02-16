Bank manager’s 600-mile motorbike ride

A Banbury bank manager is embarking on a 600-mile journey across Britain by motorbike and sidecar, in a bid to raise £2,500 for Katharine House Hospice.

Gareth Nichols, the manager of TSB’s Banbury branch, will be setting off from Ruthwell, Dumfries, and ending in Banbury, passing through 12 major towns and cities.

Ruthwell was where Rev Henry Duncan opened the world’s first savings bank and where TSB’s Savings Bank Museum is located.

The trip will be completed on two TSB-branded bikes and sidecars built by customer Charlie Prescott, who will be riding the second bike. The men will set off on June 19.

Gareth said: “Katharine House Hospice is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner in their 25th year.”

Donations are being accepted in TSB’s Banbury branch and via JustGiving page at https://goo.gl/uk2AeS