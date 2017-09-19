Annual Golf tournament that enriches disabled lives

The sixth annual Enrych Charity Golf Day took place at the Cherwell Edge Golf Club on September 5, raising much needed funds for the disability charity.

This year 33 teams of four competed for a number of trophies including the overall winners Michael Jones Jeweller Trophy, which this year was won by David Handley’s Chartered Accountants Team.

The Mike Swann Solutions Ladies Trophy was won by Donna Canning.

In addition to the golf tournament the day concluded with a charity auction which included a signed Manchester United shirt, tickets to Newbury Racecourse, an Aston Martin team jacket from Prodrive, tickets to the Graham Norton Show and overnight stays at the Deddington Arms Hotel.

Combined the tournament and auction raised £10,600 for the charity.

Organiser Elaine Gilbert said: “I would like to thank main sponsor Ken Hanley from Glazpart, who without his support and that of sponsors, Michael Jones Jeweller, Mike Swann Solutions and Hampton’s International, the event could not happen.

“Thanks also to Jason Roberts-Newman the club professional and manager of Cherwell Edge, owner Jim Gallant, Mark the chef, all bar and kitchen staff and pro-shop staff for being so welcoming.”

Enrych was founded 30 years ago in Oxfordshire by renowned Second World War pilot Leonard Cheshire and his wife Sue Ryder and has since expanded to nine other areas.

Within all regions it gives disabled adults the opportunity to experience physical activities normally beyond their reach.

To find out more about Enrych visit their website.