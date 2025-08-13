UK roadshow to champion impact of local small businesses

Small Business Saturday’s month-long UK roadshow is set to return as it announces plans to visit over 20 towns and cities across the country to celebrate the nation’s vibrant small business community

Launching this autumn in Scotland - with stops in Lossiemouth, Aberdeenshire, and Edinburgh - ‘The Tour’ will spotlight some of the UK’s most inspiring local businesses. Backed by BT it aims to recognise the vital role of small businesses in boosting local economies, creating jobs, and supporting communities.

The nationwide journey will then continue across the rest of the UK throughout November, visiting towns and cities including Belfast, Manchester, Durham, Preston, Carlisle, Derby, Grimsby, Wrexham, Hereford, Newport, Plymouth, Salisbury, Cambridge, and London.

In the lead-up to Small Business Saturday, ‘The Tour’ will shine a light on business owners, their stories, and the incredible local communities at the heart of the UK’s 5.45 million small businesses, celebrating their critical contribution to the economy.

Carol Jackson, owner of ELJ Drinks Ltd., which produces flavoured Scottish Gin and Rum distilled in Glasgow, said the Small Business Saturday roadshow is a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit

Planned stops include visiting a range of small businesses, from a cycling adventure firm in Scotland and luxury handmade chocolatier in the North of England, to bakeries in Wales, and a shoe repair business in the South.

"Being part of the Small Business Saturday Tour 2024 was such a fabulous experience! We loved welcoming the team, giving our brand more exposure and meeting so many other inspiring small businesses along the way," said Carol Jackson, owner of ELJ Drinks Ltd.

"The Tour is a fabulous celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, culminating in Small Business Saturday and we can't wait to be part of the magic again in 2025! If the tour is heading your way, don’t miss it. Get involved, show up, and soak up the support, energy and wider community. You’ll love it!"

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support businesses in their communities.

Taking place this year on December 6, Small Business Saturday is backed by its principal supporter American Express. Now in its thirteenth year, Small Business Saturday has engaged millions of shoppers and helped generate billions of pounds in spending at small businesses across the UK.

Coinciding with the roadshow, the campaign will also feature a full month of free online support for small businesses all over the UK. This includes daily workshops, mentoring sessions, and insight events featuring small business owners and industry experts.

"Small Business Saturday is all about championing the incredible entrepreneurs who bring passion, innovation, and heart to communities across the UK," said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

"The Tour gives us the opportunity to hit the road and engage directly with the nation’s favourite small businesses, celebrating their unique stories and the essential role they play in strengthening local economies. We’re excited to begin this next chapter and highlight the creativity and resilience that make small businesses the foundation of our communities."

With the roadshow expected to cover around 3,000 miles, ‘The Tour’ will continue to use electric vehicles to reduce emissions and showcase the sustainable choices many small business owners are making on the journey toward net zero.

“Small businesses are vital to the UK economy, and providing entrepreneurs with the right support is crucial to their success,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT.

“The Tour offers a great platform to engage with small businesses across the country, delivering tailored advice and resources to help them grow and adapt. This is an important initiative that allows businesses to connect for good, strengthening local communities and fostering innovation and resilience across the economy.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday and to get involved in The Tour visit- https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

Tour Dates

The Small Business Saturday tour will visit the following UK locations:

Monday 3rd November Lossiemouth

Tuesday 4th November Aberdeenshire

Wednesday 5th November Edinburgh

Thursday 6th November Belfast

Friday 7th November Preston

Monday 10th November Carlisle

Tuesday 11th November Durham

Wednesday 12th November Manchester

Thursday 13th November Grimsby

Friday 14th November Derby

Monday 17th November Wrexham

Tuesday 18th November Hereford

Wednesday 19th November Newport

Thursday 20th November Crediton

Friday 21st November Plymouth

Monday 24th November Salisbury

Tuesday 25th November Brighton

Wednesday 26th November Maidstone

Thursday 27th November Leighton Buzzard

Friday 28th November Cambridge

Monday 1st December London

Tuesday 2nd December London

Wednesday 3rd December London