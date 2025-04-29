Moggy meltdown mended: Feuding feline sisters make up thanks to cat-calming supplement

The sisters are slowly but surely spending more time together after trying the Mellow Pet supplement - Animal News Agency

A pair of feuding feline sisters from Warwickshire are finally patching things up—thanks to a calming supplement that's being hailed as "a cup of tea and a lie down" in a bottle for cats.

Bee and Willow, both rescue cats owned by Ginny Noble of Little Kineton, near Banbury fell out in dramatic fashion after a harrowing six-month separation. Tabby Bee vanished just weeks after arriving at the Noble household in spring 2023, slipping out through a bedroom window and setting up camp in a half-built house nearby.

What followed was a saga worthy of a feline soap opera: wildlife cameras, late-night stakeouts, food bribery, and an accidental trapping of two unknown cats and a neighbour’s dog. Bee was finally recaptured in October after sneaking through the cat flap and being lured into a humane trap with a handful of Dreamies.

“She’d gone full feral,” Ginny recalled. “We could see her on the wildlife camera every night, bold as brass, eating the food we left out—but she wouldn’t come inside. It took three cameras, a string, and a lot of patience to finally get her back.”

Bee the cat caused a commotion when she went missing, and then finally returned - Animal News Agency

Despite being cuddly and sweet with Ginny, Bee returned with serious trust issues—and her sister Willow wasn’t thrilled about her reappearance either. Hissing, growling, and tense stand-offs became the norm.

Enter MellowPet for Cats, a vet-strength calming supplement designed to ease stress and anxiety in pets. Ginny discovered the product after responding to a media appeal from the makers, who were searching for “the nation’s grumpiest cats”.

Containing soothing ingredients like L-Tryptophan, Valerian Root Extract, and Ashwagandha, makers Nature's Pet say the salmon-flavoured liquid will take the edge off even the most tightly wound whiskers.

And for Bee and Willow, it appears to be working.

“They’ve gone from daily drama to actually sitting near each other again,” said Ginny. “Bee is still nervous, but she’s far more relaxed. I honestly think MellowPet has helped us turn a corner.”

Bee is even letting other family members come within stroking distance—a huge leap from the “anyone-but-mum-is-a-monster” days.

But with warmer weather returning, Ginny remains cautious.

“Spring is when Bee tends to go rogue,” she said. “I’ve got cameras up, I’m looking at trackers—and we’re sticking with MellowPet. It’s made a real difference. I’d recommend it to anyone with a sensitive or skittish cat.”

So, could this be the purr-fect solution for feline fallouts everywhere? For Bee and Willow, at least, it seems the catfight might finally be over.

To find out more about Mellow Pet for cats go to www.natureszestnutrition.com