Banbury care home residents enjoy magical Christmas lights at Blenheim palace in Oxfordshire

Residents Enjoy Magical Christmas Light Trail

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in Banbury, Oxfordshire were mesmerised by the lights on a recent visit to the beautiful Blenheim Palace at Christmas.

The Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site has been beautifully decorated for Christmas so that visitors can enjoy all the rich history and splendour that Blenheim Palace has to offer with the added festive fun of the palace ‘Neverland’, Great Court ice-rink and magical Light Trail and Christmas market.

Firmly positioned as one of the UK’s leading illuminated trails, as the residents of Chacombe Park meandered through the trail their faces, and smiles beamed as bright as the lights! Resident; Barbara was simply blown away with the illuminated displays saying ‘it was a truly wonderful experience’.

General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “Today’s Christmas minibus trip to Blenheim Palace was an enchanted experience for all involved. Our residents adored the lights and have returned with grand designs planned for our homes extensive gardens next year!”.

Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.