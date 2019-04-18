Who from Banburyshire has been sentenced in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Dragomir Nutu, 28, of Beatrice Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to four cases of theft of pork loins totalling 112.6 kilos in weight and also 25 litres of diesel from his employers, DB Foods Ltd. Nutu was ordered to undertake 100 hours unpaid work for each offence. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £292.58, a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

Aaron Joines, 31, of Rochester Way, Twyford, Adderbury pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis in Banbury on February 6. He was fined £100 in each count and was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 court costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed. Joines was fined a further £100 for offending while under a suspended sentence imposed by Banbury magistrates in July 2017 for theft and handling stolen goods.

The Banburyshire mother of a secondary school aged child was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge for failing to ensure the child attended The Warriner School regularly between September and December 2018.

A Banbury mother was fined £110 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 with court costs of £176 for failing to send her child to her school, North Oxfordshire Academy, between September and December 2018.

Jemma Goater, 48, of The Plantation, Cropredy pleaded guilty to drink driving in an Audi car in Williamscote Lane, Cropredy on March 14. She had 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Goater was disqualified from driving for 28 months and was ordered to work 120 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 court costs.

Nicola Bee, 37, of Forgeway, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Renault Clio in Ferriston, Banbury on March 8. Bee had 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She was ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency. She was disqualified for 30 months and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jack Dennis Locker, 19, of Hampden Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in Middleton Road, Banbury on March 10. Locker was fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £75 along with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mark Justin Brain, 49, of Talbot Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a BMW car in The Fairway, Banbury on January 19. He had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Brain was disqualified for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Jack Storey, 22, of Foxwood Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He was ordered to participate in a Building Better Relationships programme and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. A restraining order was also made against Storey.

Sikander Hayat, 46, of Merton Street, Banbury was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and court costs of £85. Hayat’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Christopher Michael Orwa, 40, of Moorfield Court, West Street, Banbury was fined £153 for driving a Ford car at 46 mph in a 30mph speed limit in Banbury Road, Oxford on August 19, 2018. Orwa was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Kim Spencer, 61, of King’s Road, Banbury was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Spencer was ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.