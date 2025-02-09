Super Bowl LIX will be on the TV in the UK - how to watch! 🏈

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on ITV and Sky Sports.

Start time for the coverage has been confirmed.

Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The biggest night in American sports is just a few hours away - and Brits will be able to tune in from the comfort of their own homes. The Super Bowl will be broadcast on both ITV and Sky Sports in the UK this year.

Get your ‘D Fence’ sign ready and load up on plenty of snacks, because the whole thing will be live to watch. Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to clinch a converted ‘three-peat’ and lift the Lombardi Trophy for a third year in a row.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to avenge the Super Bowl loss from two years ago. And with Kendrick Lamar set to perform the half-time show, it promises to be a truly spectacular night.

What time is the Super Bowl on TV tonight?

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift during Superbowl Halftime? : Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | Getty Images

Both ITV and Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans today (February 9) and into the early hours of tomorrow (February 10). But the timing of the coverage depends on which broadcaster you pick.

For ITV, the Super Bowl broadcast will begin at 10.45pm today and will continue into the early hours of the morning. It is scheduled to run until 4am.

Sky Sports will be showing the game live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action on Sunday night. The coverage will start at 10pm - slightly earlier than ITV - allowing for a longer build up.

When does the Super Bowl kick-off?

The game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is due to kick-off at 11.30pm UK time. So you may want to factor in a nap before the game - or stock up on coffee - if you are planning on staying up.

Is the Super Bowl free to watch?

It will be broadcast on ITV as well as Sky Sports, meaning that if you don’t have a Sky subscription you can still watch the game. It will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.45pm tonight.

