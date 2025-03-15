What time is the F1 on TV this weekend? Start time and which channel it is on
- Formula 1 is back for the 2025 season this weekend.
- Lewis Hamilton is making his debut for Ferrari.
- But how can you watch all the action from the comfort of your own home?
A brand new Formula 1 season is heading to the starting line this weekend and fans might be wondering how to watch the opening race. The action from Australia will be live for viewers back in the UK.
Max Verstappen is aiming to make it five world titles in a row, while Lewis Hamilton is now in the famous red of racing giants Ferrari. To wet your appetite, Netflix has dropped the latest series of F1: Drive to Survive just in time for the 2025 season.
But what time does the F1 start on the TV and which channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is the F1 on TV this weekend?
The qualifying aired on Sky Sports in the early hours of today (March 15), because of the time difference between the UK and Australia. It started at 5am and continued into the early morning.
And if you are wanting to watch the first race of the season tomorrow (March 16), unfortunately you are facing another early start. Sky’s coverage of the Australian GP begins at 3am, with the race set to begin at 4am.
Fortunately for those who can’t wake up in the pre-dawn hours (or can’t record it), Channel 4 will be showing the highlights from the race at the far more reasonable time of 10am on March 16.
Which channel is the F1 on in 2025?
Sky Sports once again has live coverage of the Formula 1 season this year. The race and qualifying will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1/ F1 HD.
The channel is available for £15 per month via Sky, click here for more. It is available as a 31-day rolling contract and can be cancelled at any time.
Channel 4 is once again showing highlights throughout the F1 season - starting with the Australian GP this weekend. The time of the highlights will vary depending on when the race takes place - with start times moving around as it travels around the globe.
Netflix's latest season of F1: Drive to Survive launched last week - see which drivers are featured.