Wembley Stadium seating plan confirmed for Oasis dates

Oasis | Getty Images

The Wembley Stadium seating plan for Oasis has been revealed by Ticketmaster

Oasis will play four dates at Wembley Stadium in the band’s first tour in 16 years and the stadium seating map has been revealed.

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have reformed Oasis after several high profile rows between the siblings. However, this week they announced Oasis would perform in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin, home city Manchester and London’s Wembley Stadium next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be able to buy tickets on general sale tomorrow (Saturday 31 August) at 8am for Dublin dates and 9am for UK dates. Tickets will be on sale at SeeTickets and Ticketmaster.

The Wembley seating plan | Ticketmaster

For Wembley the lower tier is named level one. If your ticket number begins with a 1 it means you will be in the lower tier. Blocks 108 to 118 are located directly opposite the stage and behind the pitch standing area.

Blocks 119 to 130 are to the right of the stage while 107 to 139 are to the left of the stage on the lowest tier. All other seat numbers beginning with 1 are behind the stage.

Seat numbers beginning with 2 are based in the second tier, while those beginning with 5 are in the upper third tier of Wembley stadium. West stand tickets are behind the stage, while East stand are opposite the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing seats are on the pitch and under 14s are not allowed in this area, according to Ticketmaster.

The other seating option for fans are the large number of hospitality and VIP seats available for the Oasis gigs. Ticket prices for these seats will be higher but buyers will get a prime spot for the gigs. These tickets will go on sale at SeatUnique on Saturday morning at the same time as general sale.

Oasis will play five dates at Wembley stadium starting on 25 July 2025 and then on 26 July, 30 July, 2 August and 3 August.

The band will also play in Dublin’s Croke Park, Cardiff’s Cardiff Stadium, Manchester’s Heaton Park and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium as part of a UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are aiming to attend one of the Oasis shows at Wembley, the standing tickets start at £151.25 each - which is the most expensive on the UK tour ever so slightly. The price includes booking fees.

For those who are wanting to get seated tickets, prices start at £74.25 and range up to £206.25. The premium packages start at £216.25 and cost as much as £505.25 per person.