VIDEO: Banbury filmmaker seeks extras this weekend

Banbury surgeon and film maker James Owen is currently filming his second feature film and needs male extras this weekend

Bite, a horror thriller, will be filming this weekend on Station Approach next to Banbury train station.

Banbury-wood film

The scenes will be part of the opening sequences to the film which is about 50 per cent complete. The film should wrap in the spring.

Food and hot drinks will be supplied. Filming will take place on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday 25 from 10am.

Anyone with an interest should just turn up on either day.