Midnight showing for Banbury Star Wars fans

The next instalment of the never ending Star Wars franchise is set to be released next month and Banbury fans can pre-book now for a midnight showing.

Star Wars - The Last Jedi is the eighth film of the Star Wars saga and carries on where the 2015 release, The Force Awakens, left off.

Starring Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis and the late Carrie Fisher in her last ever screen role, the film follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she locates the reclusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and begins Jedi training.

Meanwhile the bad guys, led by Kylo Ren, undoubtedly get up to mischief of some kind in their quest for galactic superiority.

New cast members to the film include Benicio Del Toro and Launa Dern and The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Officially due for release on December 15, however it premieres on December 13 and at one minute past midnight on December 14 the film will be shown at Banbury cinema.

For a full break down of show times click here.