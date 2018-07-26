BBC Question Time coming to Banbury

BBC TV’s premier political panel show Question Time comes to Banbury in the autumn.

The show will be filmed at North Oxfordshire Academy on Thursday, September 13.

It will be presented by David Dimbleby who has been in charge of the programme since 1994 but who steps down at the end of this year.

The programme has an audience of members of the public and a panel who answer questions on the topics of the day.

BBC TV spokesman Lucy Watson said: “Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party as well as representatives from other political parties.

“The rest of the panel is made up of political commentators and well-known public figures.”

The 100 audience members are selected by Question Time’s researchers. Anyone wishing to apply should go to bbc.co.uk/questiontime or call 0330 123 9988.

The application form is rigorous but is meant to provide information about political affiliations to ensure a balanced audience.

Those selected to appear are invited to write down a question on a topical subject on the night.

Those chosen by the production team are handed back to be read out. The programme is filmed a short time before transmission.

Question Time is the nation’s most popular political debate programme, on BBC One on Thursdays at 10.45pm. The panel will be confirmed shortly before the show date.

This will be Question Time’s first visit to Banbury.