Banbury Star Wars fans take note

Banbury’s Comic Connections is teaming up with Leamington based Spa Town Comics for a day of all things Star Wars.

The event, dubbed ‘Spa Wars’ will take place on Saturday, December 2 at Leamington’s All Saint’s Parish Church from 10am until 5pm.

Yoda from Star Wars

The day long celebration of Star Wars sees an array of cast members in attendance including original Stormtrooper Chris Bunn, Gamorrean Guard Hugh Spight and Red 12 Pilot John Chapman.

In addition there will be a number of exhibitors including the three Star Wars fans trying to bring back the 1970s Helix stationary brand in celebration of the film franchises 40th birthday.

Banbury’s own Glyn Smith from Comic Connections will also be in attendance offering Star Wars comics and memorabilia.

There will also be a galactic cosplay contest, a Skywalker Christmas Grotto, professional costuming group The Joker Squad’s Star Wars gang, question and answer sessions and table top gaming.

Stormtroopers visiting Comic Connections for the store's 21st birthday. Pictured, Stormtroopers and store owner Glyn Smith NNL-151115-120428009

The R2 Builders Club will be on hand to build robotic droids to let loose in the venue.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and £7 concessions and can be bought at Comic Connections in Banbury’s Parson’s Street.

For more information visit the Comic Connections Facebook page or the official Spa Wars website.