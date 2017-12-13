Banbury cinema holds Star Wars raffle as The Last Jedi is released

The much anticipated eighth Star Wars film is out tomorrow and to coincide with its release one avid fan is raffling off a selection of his prized Star Wars memorabilia for charity.

Gary Parker, who works at the cinema and lives in Banbury, is donating the merchandise for the final time as he raises money for the mental health charity Mind.

Gary has been a lifelong fan of the franchise and has been collecting associated memorabilia for many years and last held a similar raffle two years ago on the release of The Force Awakens.

Gary said: “ I thought because its a new film coming out again, I thought this is going to be my final raffle.

“Its just to give money to charity and to give someone a special Christmas present.”

The film, The last Jedi, will feature the return of one of the original cast members in a speaking role.

Gary said: “It’s to celebrate the film as well. Mark Hammil is in this and the last time he was in a Star Wars film was 1983. He was in the last one but he didn’t speak so this is what the fans are waiting for, to see him back as Luke Skywalker.”

Among the raffle prizes on offer are signed photographs by cast members from the early films, Stormtrooper and Darth Vador mugs, promotional film posters, a BB8 coffee mug, comics and a large Rey action figurine.

There is, however, one item that Gary will be particularly sad to see go.

Gary said: “That is actually quite rare a Boba Fett limited edition maquette holiday special. From the first edition holiday special in 78.”

Tickets are available now from the Odeon Cinema in Banbury’s Horsefair and cost just £2 each.

The draw for all of the memorabilia will take place on Christmas eve.