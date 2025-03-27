This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The festival director also promises more acts to be announced to create the most eclectic TRNSMT to date

TRNSMT have announced their latest wave of acts set to perform at Glasgow Green this summer.

New additions include former Little Mix performer JADE and BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith.

They join the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol, who are set to headline this year’s festival.

While Glastonbury Festival continues to build up excitement with their latest round of announcements, so too are TRNSMT Festival with their announcement a short while ago.

The festival, set to take place at Glasgow Green across July 11 to 13 2025, already boasts names such as 50 Cent , Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro as their headliners, but pop fans can rejoice with the new additions to this year’s bill.

Former Little Mix performer JADE will be heading to Scotland for this year’s festival, alongside BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith - the addition of the pair marks their first appearance at a Scottish music festival, according to organisers.

Joining the pair also this year is rising rockstar Nxdia , with their viral hit She Likes A Boy bringing their loud, genre defying sounds to Glasgow Green, while Saturday’s line-up is also complete, with the addition of rock trio HotWax and Rolling Stone UK cover star, Chloe Qisha .

Speaking about the recent additions, Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “The 2025 lineup really serves up something for everyone with a strong mix of globally renowned names, up-and-coming stars, plus the newly announced first Scottish festival appearances from BRIT Award winners JADE and Myles Smith.”

Ellis also promised “more acts still to be announced,” with the “billing [...] shaping up to be one of the most eclectic yet.”

TRNSMT Festival 2025 - current line-up

JADE and Myles Smith are two of the five new names announced for TRNSMT Festival 2025. | Provided

Friday

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

Kneecap

Jamie Webster

Confidence Man

Twin Atlantic

The Royston Club

Calum Bowie

Tanner Adell

Good Neighbours

Arthur Hill

Nofun!

Nimino

La La

Connor Coates

Big Miz

Marianne

Frankie Elyse

Saturday

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Underworld

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Jake Bugg

Alessi Rose

James Marriott

Biig Piig

Amble

Lucia & The Best Boys

Brògeal

Hotwax

Chloe Qisha

Jaguar

Hayley Zalassi

Arielle Free

Hannah Opgaard

Dominique

Eva

Sunday

TRNSMT 2025 will be headlined this year by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol (pictured) | Contributed

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

JADE

Myles Smith

Shed Seven

The Lathums

The K’s

Nina Nesbitt

Nieve Ella

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Nxdia

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

Tom Walker

Brooke Combe

Kyle Falconer

Jazzy

Beth

Sarah Story

Charlie Hedges

Kane Kirkpatrick

Beaux

Are there still tickets for TRNSMT 2025?

You’ve not missed out yet - there are still day and weekend tickets, along with some VIP and hospitality options also available. Head on over to Ticketmaster UK to find out more or to pick up your tickets today.

