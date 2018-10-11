Trio of events during Sunday’s Canal Day

Banbury Town Council’s popular Canal Day will return this Sunday, October 14 as three events come together offering residents and tourists a wealth of entertainment.

Canal Day, Banbury Folk Festival and the town’s Trafalgar Parade will combine for a weekend of entertainment, music and pageantry.

Children on the Banbury Lock gate at Canal Day 2017. Photo: Jane Russell/Canal and River Trust

Canal Day will remember the history of Banbury’s waterway and the importance it had on the town’s growth.

There will be free boat rides, stalls and entertainment along the towpaths, while in Spiceball Park a funfair an arts and crafts market, dance displays plus food and drink stalls will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Banbury BID (business improvement district) will also contribute to the day organising a live music event outside the Mill.

Town mayor Shaida Hussain said: “October 14 will be a fabulous day. There will be so much going on and it is wonderful that the organisers of three events can work together to put on such a marvellous day.

Thousand turn out for Banbury's Canal Day NNL-170210-103849001

Banbury Folk Festival is an all-weekend event run by Banbury Folk Club and features some of the country’s best folk singers and musicians including Fairport Convention.

Canal Day visitors can enjoy free folk sessions in the garden of General Food’s Social Club on the canalside throughout the weekend.

Banbury Folk Club’s Kevin West said: “Banbury Folk Festival is proud to be associated with Canal Day.

“Banbury has a long tradition of folk and roots music and the festival will bring a weekend of high class live music alongside the colour and vibrancy of Canal Day.”

Making a long awaited return will be the Banbury Sea Cadets who will host the district Trafalgar Day Parade for the first time since 2010.

A procession of cadets through town will mark the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar which took place on 21 October 1805.

Stephen Shepherd, Banbury Sea Cadets, said: “The parade will leave the town hall after an inspection at 1.10pm and march from the town hall up High Street, round the cross to St Mary’s Church for a service.”