Win a £500 state of the art hi-fi package from the UK Audio Show 2019

Music fans can ‘road test’ some of the world’s latest and greatest hi-fi gear as if they were sitting in their own home later this month.

The unique UK Audio Show 2019 is returning to Woodland Grange hotel, Leamington Spa, from September 21-22.

Missing Link Alaqeia audio cables with Missing Link reference RCA connectors

Lovers of high end sound will be able to see, touch and hear all the latest equipment in one of almost 30 individual self-contained demonstration suites, each set up to a very high standard by the people who have a passion for the products they have chosen to represent in the UK.

The rooms are created by world experts in the audio and AV field to demonstrate just how brilliant and immersive music can be.

You can even bring your favourite sounds to play - and discover and experience elements you may never have been aware of.

Among the exhibitors are Meridian, Audio Note UK and The Chord Co, to name but a few.

Vinyl Passion Dust Buster stylus cleaner

Be seated at one of the show’s unique Sunday Album Sessions with the incomparable Jeffrey Lloyd and be blown away by a masterclass performance of classic albums from the Beatles and Elton John.

Or visit a workshop that deals with home acoustics, conducted by world expert Peter Aylett.

Organiser Roy Bird said: “Every element of this show is designed to inspire, so why not make it a weekend and take advantage of the special show accommodation rate of £89+vat for B&B.

“This is a no rush event, so take your time and immerse yourself in one of life’s best communicators - music. After all, it only comes around once a year!”

Now in its 15th year, the UK Audio Show costs just £10 for a weekend ticket, with children under 16 admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Tickets are only available online at www.chestergroup.org/theaudioavshow/2019/tickets. They cannot be purchased on the day

For further information please contact the organisers on 01244 559033, 01829 740650, Justin@chestergroup.org or roy@chestergroup.org

The show opens on Saturday, September 21 at 10am and closes at 5pm (Sunday 10am-4pm) at: Woodland Grange hotel, Old Milverton Lane, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV32 6RN.

We have £500 worth of high end hi-fi to give away to one lucky winner of this week’s competition.

You will be able to cue up your favourite album on an amazing Audio Technica LP3 turntable.

We are also throwing in up to 2m of Missing Link Alaqeia audio cables with Missing Link reference RCA connectors.

And to top it off there is a Vinyl Passion Dust Buster stylus cleaner.

The total prize value is more than £500.

To enter click here

For more information visit https://www.chestergroup.org/theaudioavshow/2019



