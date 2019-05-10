Weekend entertainment options for Banburyshire

From cars to classic rock there’s something for everyone this wekend.

MUSIC:

The Lyden Players

A couple of choices this Saturday in Banbury.

From 9pm at The Wine Vaults five piece rockers Neva Mynd will be playing a set of classic and modern rock covers, details from their Facebook page.

Whilst at The Musketeers SKAlectrics will be playing ska classics also from 9pm. For details visit their Facebook page.

FAMILY

Gaydon Land Rover Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, May 11 and 12

Now in its fifth year, the dedicated weekend show will showcase a huge selection of models from 1948 to the present day.

Dave Barker and Tim Watson will lead an enthusiastic and knowledgeable arena team, providing commentary and inviting owners, restorers, club members and enthusiasts from the world of Land Rovers to share their stories.

On the Sunday, the Ferguson 4 Wheel Drive Club will be displaying a range of cars with Ferguson technology and launching their new book Traction for Sale.

Children can showcase their vintage and modern mini Land Rovers at a special ‘Mini Me’ parade in the arena on the Saturday, and those who are fiercely competitive can take part in the Land Rover team quiz, ending with the grand final on Sunday to declare the Land Rover Academician of the Year 2019.

Clubs, exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to enter in teams of two and test their knowledge. Other attractions include merchandise and live music from popular singing trio ‘My Favourite Things’ on the Sunday.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events

FAMILY THEATRE

Honk! The Musical, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, May 10 and 11

This heartwarming reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling tells the story of Ugly, a plucky little bird who gets picked on by the other farmyard animals because he’s different.

Pushed out of the flock, he embarks on an adventure across the marsh, meeting an array of characters who teach him that it takes all sorts to make a world, and that he is much more than just his fowl looks.

Pipping The Lion King and Mamma Mia to the post to win the 2000 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Honk! has had more than 8,000 productions around the world.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com/whats-on/honk

THEATRE

The Mouse that Roared, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, May 9 to 11

The Lynden Players present this gentle satire, telling the story of Gloriana the Sixth, the ruler of a minuscule principality, the Duchy of Grand Fenwick.

Details: lyndenplayers.com