'We felt we had to do something' - Banbury car meet to fundraise for families of Bicester Motion fire victims

Tonight’s (Wednesday, June 11) edition of the monthly Banbury Car and Bike Meet will raise money for the families of the three people who died during last month’s tragedy at Bicester Motion.

The event, which is set to feature a wide range of classic vehicles, will take place at the usual location of Banbury Cricket Club from 5pm onwards.

The normally free event is asking a £5 donation from all vehicles and is offering car and bike enthusiasts the chance to have their pride and joys photographed by professional photographer A. Corbett Services for £5.

On top of this, the organisers of the event have set up a JustGiving page, which has already received £1,050 in donations and received money from local businesses.

Money raised from tonight's Banbury Car and Bike Meet will be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity as well as the family of Dave Chester.

One of the organisers of the event said: “As part of the automotive community and as part of Oxfordshire, we just felt we had to do something to support the families.

“The automotive community always pulls together during times of need, and everyone has got behind us.

“The fact that we have raised £1,500 before the event has even started shows the community has exceeded our expectations, and I’m really proud to be a part of the community.”

As requested by the families of the two firefighters who sadly died, Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, two-thirds of the money will be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity.

The remaining money will be added to an existing fundraiser, which has been set up to support the family of David Chester, who also sadly died in the fire.

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/258czabp