The Radway Grange Open Gardens fundraising event takes place on May 14 and 15 (2-5pm on both days) and will raise money to improve the recreation ground in Radway.

Visitors can get the chance to explore the grounds of a south Warwickshire landmark and raise for the local village.

The Radway Grange Open Gardens fundraising event takes place on May 14 and 15 (2-5pm on both days) and will raise money to improve the recreation ground in Radway.

Tickets will cost £5 per person, with the under 10’s free.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buy your tickets online at https://www.radwayevents.co.uk

Upon entry you will receive a map of the grounds, showing the walking route and points of interest. There will be afternoon tea, plant stalls, a garden bring and buy sale, activities for children including a caterpillar trail, and a raffle draw run on each day.