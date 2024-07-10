Village near Banbury to hold summer fair this Sunday to raise money for Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A village near Banbury is holding a summer fair this Sunday (July 14) to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Service.

Greatworth Summer Fayre will take place at Happylands Playing Field in Greatworth from 11am until 3pm.

Organisers say the event will feature around 40 stalls with something on offer for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a bouncy castle, a petting farm, food, face painting, ice cream and more.

The fair will also feature a raffle, with the money raised going to the Air Ambulance Service.