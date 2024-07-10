Village near Banbury to hold summer fair this Sunday to raise money for Air Ambulance
A village near Banbury is holding a summer fair this Sunday (July 14) to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Service.
Greatworth Summer Fayre will take place at Happylands Playing Field in Greatworth from 11am until 3pm.
Organisers say the event will feature around 40 stalls with something on offer for everyone.
There will also be a bouncy castle, a petting farm, food, face painting, ice cream and more.
The fair will also feature a raffle, with the money raised going to the Air Ambulance Service.