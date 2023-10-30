Village near Banbury prepares for annual bonfire and fireworks event
This Saturday (November 4), the village of Chacombe will come alive with a fantastic fireworks show, a huge bonfire, children’s entertainment, and a barbecue.
The event will get underway on the Berry Close open space in the middle of the village, next to the St Peter and St Paul Church at 6pm.
A spokesperson for the event said: “There is a Guy Fawkes competition, barbecue, and Bumble B roadshow, as well as the renown firework spectacle and a huge bonfire.
“Parking is available on Bandy Leys field just before you enter the village from the A361. Entry is via donation, and all proceeds go back into the fireworks event for next year.”
This year’s fireworks event will also feature a performance from popular Banbury-based children's mobile entertainment service The Bumble B Roadshow, who will bring a disco, games, and competitions with them.