Tysoe Village hosts afternoon tea in support of Breast Cancer Now
Weather permitting, the event will take place at Tysoe Playing Fields. In the case of inclement weather, the venue will be moved to the Social Club and Village Hall.
The afternoon promises to be a delightful gathering for the entire family, featuring traditional afternoon tea, a tombola, raffle, and a variety of games and activities for children. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Breast Cancer Now, a charity dedicated to research and support for those affected by breast cancer.
Jen Brown, owner of Catering Angel and the event's organiser, has received invaluable support from fellow Tysoe resident and breast cancer survivor, Faith Hall. Together, they have worked tirelessly to ensure the event is a success. "Tysoe Village wanted to arrange something special for this worthy cause that has affected so many of our residents. It's a cause close to our hearts, and we're hoping for a great turnout to support the work of Breast Cancer Now," said Jen Brown.
Adding a touch of star power to the event, Game of Thrones star and Tysoe resident Anton Lesser will be joining the festivities to show his support for the cause.
Everyone is welcome to attend what promises to be a memorable afternoon in aid of a crucial charity.
