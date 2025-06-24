TV's the Dogfather to meet fans and sign books at primary school festival near Banbury
The first-ever Farthinghoe Primary School festival will take place at Farthinghoe Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, July 6.
The festival has been organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, and all proceeds will go back to the school.
The ‘Dogfather’ Greame Hall will be signing copies of his new children’s book ‘The Ultimate Kids Guide to Dogs’, which will be available to purchase on the day.
Alongside the celebrity visitor, the festival will feature several food and drink vendors, a giant bouncy castle and a raffle.
There will also be an arts and crafts area where children can get their hands dirty painting pottery or using play trays.
Princess Elsa will also be making an appearance, and there will be a drama tots session, a craft fair and free children’s activities.
The festival is free entry to all visitors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.