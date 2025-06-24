TV's the Dogfather to meet fans and sign books at primary school festival near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star Graeme Hall will be meeting fans and signing books at a village primary school’s festival next month.

The first-ever Farthinghoe Primary School festival will take place at Farthinghoe Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, July 6.

The festival has been organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, and all proceeds will go back to the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘Dogfather’ Greame Hall will be signing copies of his new children’s book ‘The Ultimate Kids Guide to Dogs’, which will be available to purchase on the day.

TV's Graeme Hall will feature at Farthinghoe Primary School's first ever festival next month.placeholder image
TV's Graeme Hall will feature at Farthinghoe Primary School's first ever festival next month.

Alongside the celebrity visitor, the festival will feature several food and drink vendors, a giant bouncy castle and a raffle.

There will also be an arts and crafts area where children can get their hands dirty painting pottery or using play trays.

Princess Elsa will also be making an appearance, and there will be a drama tots session, a craft fair and free children’s activities.

The festival is free entry to all visitors.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice