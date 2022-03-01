Things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to theatre, there's lots to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check what's on in our five of the best.
1. Funhouse Comedy Club
Banbury Utd FC, Station Approach, Banbury, March 4 - Headlining is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird (pictured), who has appeared on TV on The Russell Howard Hour, was the support act on Michael McIntyre’s recent arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour, as well as performing internationally. Support is by Sean Percival, whose comedy steers clear of long stories, promising just gags galore. Completing the line-up are the unique and entertaining Good Kids, with their “daft, weird and lairy”, alternative act. Compere for the night will be Nik Coppin, known for his natural, carefree and easy-going attitude. Visit funhousecomedy.co.uk to book.
2. Banbury Folk Club
Coach & Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, March 9, and General Foods Sports and Social Club, Banbury, March 13 - It’s a big week for the club, with two shows at different venues. The night at the Coach & Horses is headlined by Rebecca Mileham (pictured), a Banbury musician who played classical piano and violin for years but got to know the folk music scene when she moved to Oxfordshire. She now provides violin and vocals in folk/indie band Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes, and has begun writing solo songs using piano and violin. Support is from Russell Heyworth. The following Sunday afternoon, the club presents Afternoon Delightful, a free event featuring acts including Dave Fry, Brackley Show Choir, Scarecrow and Pete Watkins Originals. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book or for more information.
3. Elvis-themed Murder Mystery dinner
Cropredy Village Hall, March 5 - Cropredy Harlequins return to the stage after a Covid-enforced absence of two years to present a comedy murder mystery. The scene is set at the annual British Elvis Presley Appreciation Society Convention. Four would-be Elvises take to the stage to perform their distinctive interpretations of the King’s greatest hits. But it’s not just the songs which are to be murdered. Audience members are encouraged to dress in all things Elvis or Priscilla. Call 01295 758224 to book.
4. International Women’s Day
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 8 - There will a series of inspirational talks and insightful discussions throughout the day from four local women – academic and literature expert Tracy Miller, mother and mental health advocate Marisa Ramos, nurse and entrepreneur Lisa Rickers and health and wellbeing coach Meagan Mansfield – followed by panel discussions. They will be sharing their personal stories, passions and lessons learnt with the audience around the IWD global 2022 theme, Break the Bias. Visit iwdbanbury.com/media-information for details.