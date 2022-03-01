Things to do in and around Banbury

2. Banbury Folk Club

Coach & Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, March 9, and General Foods Sports and Social Club, Banbury, March 13 - It’s a big week for the club, with two shows at different venues. The night at the Coach & Horses is headlined by Rebecca Mileham (pictured), a Banbury musician who played classical piano and violin for years but got to know the folk music scene when she moved to Oxfordshire. She now provides violin and vocals in folk/indie band Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes, and has begun writing solo songs using piano and violin. Support is from Russell Heyworth. The following Sunday afternoon, the club presents Afternoon Delightful, a free event featuring acts including Dave Fry, Brackley Show Choir, Scarecrow and Pete Watkins Originals. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book or for more information.