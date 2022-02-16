Things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From farce to music to half-term activities, there's something for all tastes.
So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. Out of Order
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, until February 19 - Banbury Cross Players are back on stage with this ever-popular fast and furious Ray Cooney farce. When junior minister Richard Willey plans to spend the evening with Jane, a typist for the opposition, things go disastrously wrong – starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window. Desperate to get out of a sticky situation, Richard calls his parliamentary private secretary, George Pigden, to help. Richard’s lies sink him into further trouble. Things go from bad to worse with the arrival of Ronnie, Jane’s distraught husband. With the addition of an unscrupulous waiter, Mrs Willey and Nurse Foster things really come to a head. Director Terry Gallager said: “It’s great to see a mix of new and familiar faces in the cast, all delivering the high-energy performances required to make farce a success.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book or for more information. Pictured is a scene in rehearsal.
2. Luke Kempner: Macho Macho Man
The Theatre, Chipping Norton, February 17 - Luke has quickly established himself as the UK’s hottest new impressionist with his contemporary take on pop culture mimicry. He has amassed more than 10 million views online, through his viral sketch videos Alternative Love Island and Alternative Game of Thrones. In this new show Luke tries to work out what masculinity really means, with stand-up and impressions from Ru Paul to Piers Morgan and Joe Wicks to Boris Johnson. Everyone at Downton will give Luke advice on becoming a first-time parent and Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and the rest of AC-12 will help Luke find out who in his friendship group didn’t get a round in. Visit chippingnortontheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.
3. Martyn Oram
Banbury Folk Club, Coach & Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, February 22 - Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Martyn Oram has played several times over the past 10 years at the Banbury Folk Festival, with Keith Donnelly, or The London Philharmonic Skiffle Orchestra. Next week he is appearing solo at the folk club. Expect story songs, love songs and some humorous songs, accompanied by guitar, violin, bouzouki and ukulele, with a mastery of words that create vivid pictures and believable characters. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book or for more information.
4. Half-term Activities: Formula 1 Fun
British Motor Museum, Gaydon, February 19 to 27 - It’s all about Formula 1 fun at the museum during half term, with a host of racing-themed activities. Families can also discover the much-loved British sports cars from manufacturers such as Morgan, Lotus, Triumph, McLaren and Aston Martin within the collection. Families can drop in to the Learning Space to design and make a Lego Formula 1 Racing Car every day between 10am and 3pm and ‘race’ it along a track. There will also be special tours, a family trail and more. Visit britishmotormuseum.co.uk for more information.