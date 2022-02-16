Things to do in and around Banbury

1. Out of Order

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, until February 19 - Banbury Cross Players are back on stage with this ever-popular fast and furious Ray Cooney farce. When junior minister Richard Willey plans to spend the evening with Jane, a typist for the opposition, things go disastrously wrong – starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window. Desperate to get out of a sticky situation, Richard calls his parliamentary private secretary, George Pigden, to help. Richard’s lies sink him into further trouble. Things go from bad to worse with the arrival of Ronnie, Jane’s distraught husband. With the addition of an unscrupulous waiter, Mrs Willey and Nurse Foster things really come to a head. Director Terry Gallager said: “It’s great to see a mix of new and familiar faces in the cast, all delivering the high-energy performances required to make farce a success.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book or for more information. Pictured is a scene in rehearsal.