Superhero heading to Banbury's Castle Quay

A crime fighting titan will take time out of her busy schedule to meet and greet fans later this month.

LEGO Batgirl will be appearing in Castle Quay's entertainer store on Saturday, May 11, between 10am and 4pm.

The free event will allow fans to pose for pictures with the crime fighting heroine.

Paul Jackson, manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the popular LEGO Batgirl who’ll be meeting her favourite fans at The Entertainer Store here at Castle Quay.”

For more information about Castle Quay events visit their website.