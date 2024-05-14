Summer fun day sets big target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity aiming to build a state-of-the-art care centre for adults with profound learning disabilities, who live in Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties, is hoping a summer fun day will push it closer to getting its first million pounds in the bank.

Staff at Pavers Shoes, based at Bicester Avenue, have taken charity Alexandra House of Joy (AHoJ) under its wing and next month will host a Summer Fete at Chesterton Community Centre Field, Chesterton, near Bicester, to help raise cash.

Taking place on Saturday, June 29, from 11am to 5pm, there will be a host of fun family activities including traditional games, face painting and messy play. There will also be stalls, raffle, tombola, music, food and entertainment. Local groups, including a Strawberry Field Majorettes Troupe, will put on demonstrations. People will also get the chance to buy a brick for the new centre, which will be open to adults from across Oxfordshire and beyond.

Organiser Michelle Laurie said: “We as a store have chosen to support AHoJ because it is a local charity and there is currently no-where in Oxfordshire where adults with learning disabilities can get support. We feel what Rachael and Ian are looking to achieve will be fantastic and we want to do as much as we can to help them.

Team from Pavers

“We would love as many people as possible to come along to the summer fair and have a great time while helping us raise money for this wonderful charity.”

So far this year, the Paver’s team have raised £3,561 by hosting a bingo evening, Easter tombola and raffle and Valentine’s cake sale and tombola.

AHoJ was set up in 2018 by Rachael and Ian Scott-Hunter after witnessing first-hand the reduction in care provision received by their daughter Alexandra, who had profound learning difficulties. She sadly died in 2019, aged 47, but her parents have vowed to continue with plans to build the care centre as her legacy.

In 2021, charity Alexandra House of Joy overcame its first major hurdle by getting planning permission to build the new facility on land, gifted by a wonderful land owner, off Wretchwick Way in Bicester. But before the first brick can be laid the charity must raise £3.4m.

Rachael, Ian and Alexandra Scott-Hunter

Rachael said: “Many amazing supporters are still helping with all sorts of ways and means to raise funds and we can’t thank the staff at Pavers enough for what they have done and are continuing to do.

“To date we have raised just over £895,000 and I am longing to get to our first million which seems within reach now. To help us push forward we have also hired an experienced fundraiser to help us tap into grants and trusts and hopefully make the centre a reality as soon as possible.”

The charity was given a £10,600 boost by Cllr Les Sibley, who was elected as the chairman for Cherwell District Council for the year 2022-2023. He has since taken on the role again this year for 2023-2024, and is once again supporting AHoJ by organising more fundraising events.

About Alexandra House of Joy

Poster for Summer Fayre