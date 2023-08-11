News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Summer finally arrives - but plans are now underway for Banbury's Victorian Christmas Market!

As we are still enjoying the summer, plans are already underway to transform Banbury's market place into Victorian Christmas Market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

The popular event will return to the streets of Banbury town centre from Friday November 24 to Sunday 26.

Visitors to the town at this time will be carried into the festive spirit by twinkling lights and a total of 100 charmingly decorated stalls offering a diverse range of unique crafts, gifts, and seasonal treats.

A spokesperson for LSD Promotions said: "The Banbury Victorian Christmas Market is not just an event—it’s an enchanting journey back in time. Mark your calendars for November 24–26 and prepare to be transported to an era of timeless charm and festive wonder.

"One of the highlights of the event is seeing market traders embrace the Victorian spirit through their old-fashioned attire, from elegant gowns and dapper suits to chimney sweeps and pickpockets."

For more information, visit https://www.banburybid.com/

Related topics:Banbury