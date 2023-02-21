Strictly is coming to Brackley this weekend and there’s still a few tickets remaining

Step by Step Dance are awarding their Strictly Brackley 2023 Glitter Ball Trophy this weekend and there are still tickets available.

Last November the dance school in Brackley launched its Strictly Brackley 2023 where 12 local hero contestants were signed up for the challenge to raise money.

The event is put together to raise funds for Restore, the charity that supports individuals to live through the constraints of mental ill health and it’s a great opportunity to learn new skills and meet some amazing people.

Come and cheer your favourite contestants on at Strictly Brackley

The 12 contestants were chosen in December and they all received 6 weeks of free training from Dancing with the Stars professional Joanne Banham and her team.

This Saturday will see the newly coached local heroes will be stepping outside their comfort zones, donning sequins and sparkles and putting on two shows, as a matinee and evening performance, so there’s no excuse to miss out. They really need your support so come along and cheer for them and get those text votes in for their chance to lift the Strictly Brackley Trophy for 2023

You can buy tickets for the two show times:

The show is taking place at: Brackley Town Football Club, Churchill Way, Brackley NN13 7DZ

