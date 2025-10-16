Star comedians to perform at fundraising night for village preschool near Banbury

Three popular comedians are set to perform at an upcoming fundraising event for a village preschool near Banbury.

King’s Sutton Preschool has teamed up with the Lone Wolf Comedy Club to bring a night of laughter and fundraising to the village’s Millennium Hall.

The stand-up comedy night is set to take place on Saturday, November 15, and all proceeds will go towards supporting the preschool.

Northamptonshire comedian Andrew Bird, who has featured on The Russell Howard Hour and supported Russell Howard on tour, will host the evening.

Andrew has also supported the likes of Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon, Brian Regan, Michelle Wolfe, and Michael McIntyre at arenas such as Wembley and the O2.

The quick-witted New Zealand-born comedian Jarred Christmas will also be telling some hilarious stories and displaying his improvisational skills.

Jarred has performed at the Edinburgh Festival and has supported comedians such as Ross Noble and Tommy Tiernan.

Local comedy star Matt Bragg is also set to perform one of his brilliant low-energy and deadpan routines.

Banbury-based Matt is the son of actor and performer Bobby Bragg, but he has crafted a name for himself in recent years.

Matt has worked alongside and built a friendship with Ricky Gervais, as well as supported the likes of Harry Hill and John Bishop.

The doors will open to the hall at 7pm with the show set to begin at 8pm. Complimentary on-site parking is provided.

A snack bar will be available for guests on the night, serving food and drinks.

Tickets are £15 each and can be purchased here: https://wegottickets.com/event/667862