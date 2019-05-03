Sponsors on board for Heyford flower show

Upper Heyford will take part in a celebration of flowers this weekend to raise funds to help the village church’s bells to ring again.

This year’s flower festival, is based on the theme ‘memories of childhood’, and takes place on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 in St Mary’s Church from 2pm to 4.30pm both days.

Even before the event has started the fundraising pot has been boosted by a £250 donation from Bovis Homes.

Paul Bennison, regional marketing manager at Bovis Homes, said: “We’re proud to have the opportunity to get involved in such a wonderful community event that is of huge benefit to Upper Heyford.

“This is another example of the village coming together to raise money for the St Mary’s Restoration Fund and we expect the Bank Holiday event to be very popular.”

In addition to the flora the event will include a plant sale and cake stall on The Green and cream teas in the Reading Room. A service of thanksgiving will also take place.

Flower festival committee member, Roger Burt, said: “Our show will feature village residents’ flower arrangements in the church and cream teas on the nearby village green.”

“We will have beautiful flowers, vases and refreshments, for all ages to enjoy.

“We thank Bovis Homes for their kind donation and all proceeds will go towards restoring and strengthening the church’s bell tower, so residents can hear the bells once more.”

The entrance fee is £2, while children go free. Bishop Colin Fletcher will conduct the Thanksgiving service on Sunday at 5pm.