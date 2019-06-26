Spitfire flypast not to be missed as Banbury pays its respects for Armed Forces Day

A Second World War Spitfire will be the highlight of this year’s Armed Forces Day in Banbury on Saturday (June 29).

The iconic fighter plane will perform a flypast as part of the town’s action-packed tribute to service men and women past, present and future.

Royal British Legion veterans marched in the Armed Forces Day parade in Banbury last year NNL-180107-161828009

The historic aircraft will be just one of the event’s many attractions for the hundreds of expected visitors coming to pay their respects.

Armed Forces Day, organised annually in the town centre from 10am to 2pm, will include military demonstrations, static displays, and military vehicles.

There will be bomb disposal presentations, a sea cadet boat, and opportunities to examine and explore an array of military vehicles.

The event is organised by Banbury Town Council and council leader Kieron Mallon said: “Armed Forces Day in Banbury is a spectacular event that shows the town’s affinity with service men and women.

“This year will be another very special day and the flypast will be a highlight of the event.”

A parade through town will see hundreds of current service personnel, cadets and veterans line up with civic leaders and others at 10.45am in the Market Place for a procession led by the band of the 1460 (Banbury) Air Training Corps.

The parade will start at 11am and march up Parson’s Street, through Horsefair and down High Street for a salute taken by town mayor John Colegrave and Oxfordshire’s deputy Lord Lieutenant and High Steward of Banbury Sir Tony Baldry.

A drumhead service in the Market Place will take place after the procession. It will demonstrate how troops hold religious services in the battle field using drums as makeshift altars.

The service will be conducted by Padre Charles Lewis, chaplain to the Thames Valley ATC.

Cllr Colegrave added: “Armed Forces Day is a chance for the town to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.”

For more information, visit banbury.gov.uk/Armed_Forc

es_Day_22251.aspx