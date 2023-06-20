It is part of a new festival called Comedy and Gin at an award-winning gin and whisky distillery

Nabil Abdulrashid, Hal Cruttenden and Lucy Porter.

Some of the nation’s favourite comedians will be performing at a new festival near Banbury.

Cotswolds Distillery, home to the award-winning gin and whisky near Shipston, is launching a three-day comedy festival and arts programme, called Comedy and Gin, as part of its outdoor entertainment programme, Alfresco at the Distillery.

The festival runs from July 6-8, featuring stars of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You? and Mock the Week, among others.

The festival opens with headliners, Hal Cruttenden, (as seen on Live at The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, Have I Got News For You), Lucy Porter (Live at The Apollo, QI, Would I Lie To You? BBC Radio 4), and Zoe Lyons (Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week, Celebrity Mastermind).

Marcel Lucont (Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, The John Bishop Show), Amy Gledhill (The Stand Up Sketch Show, Dave’s Hypothetical, National Comedy Awards 2023) and Terry Alderton (Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow) provide the laughter on Friday July 7, and the festival comes to an end with Stephen Bailey (Live at The Apollo, Would I Lie to You?), Laura Lexx (Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo) and Britain’s Got Talent’s Nabil Abdulrashid (Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown).

Other Alfresco at the Distillery highlights include music, theatre, opera, family entertainment, a Real Garden Festival, Stargazing - and a Speakeasy. Producer Judy Reaves, who is curating Alfresco at the Distillery, said: ‘Everything Cotswolds Distillery does is lovingly crafted, and this is the spirit of Alfresco at the Distillery. Together, we are making a heady mix of live music, theatre, and comedy, with top notes of sharing, creativity and community – and a huge dash of enjoyment and fun!’

Dan Szor, founder of Cotswolds Distillery, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our distillery this summer, for an exciting programme of events with the backdrop of the beautiful Cotswolds and paired, of course, with our delicious spirits.’