‘Skate of the art’ park to open at Banbury and District Show

Banbury’s Town and District Show is already upon us and this weekend’s event will also see the opening of the town’s latest sports recreation attraction.

Taking place this Sunday, June 9 in Spiceball Park, the Banbury Town Council event will feature the usual mixture of arena entertainment, rides, sideshows, displays, exhibitions and charity stalls.

MHBG... Banbury and District Show.Crowds.

Additionally a giant marquee will house a mini-food fair in which artisan food and drink producers will offer their wares whilst another marquee will be home to an art festival in which visitors will see finished paintings and artists at work. Health and wellbeing stalls will be in a third marquee.

The show, which runs between 10.30am and 4.30pm, will also mark the opening of Spiceball Park’s new ultra-modern skate ramp.

Designed and built by leading ramp manufacturer Fearless Ramps the £100k ramp park will be a draw for wheeled sports enthusiasts for miles around.

Cllr Colin Clarke, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “The district show is a great favourite for many people and this year could well be the best yet.

Banbury Skate Park, boarded. NNL-190429-163343009

“There some fabulous new attractions and we’ve invited back some popular regulars.

“This year the opening of the new skate ramp will be a special occasion. I know that many people have been looking forward to using the new facility.”

Regular favourites including a climbing wall, small farm animals and a dog show will return along with music and dance acts.

MHBG... Banbury and District Show, Spiceball Park, International clown Dingle Fingle entertains crowds in the arena

Banbury Skate Park, boarded. NNL-190429-163332009