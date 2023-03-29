Silverstone Museum launches 'ultimate' Scalextric set exhibition for the Easter holidays

The team at Scalextric has recreated the Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit for a brand new ‘On Track’ exhibit, which will give museum visitors the chance to experience the thrill of racing around the world-famous course.
The exhibit, which will run from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16 also features a range of full-size cars on display alongside their miniature Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, and more.
In addition, there will be a host of activities, including an opportunity to build a Scalextric track, a trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of the Scalextric brand, and a competition that gives visitors the chance to have their own Scalextric car designed.
For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack
