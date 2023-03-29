News you can trust since 1838
Silverstone Museum launches 'ultimate' Scalextric set exhibition for the Easter holidays

The museum at Silverstone Circuit is unveiling an exhibition displaying the ‘ultimate’ Scalextric track in time for the Easter holidays.

By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:25 BST

The team at Scalextric has recreated the Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit for a brand new ‘On Track’ exhibit, which will give museum visitors the chance to experience the thrill of racing around the world-famous course.

The exhibit, which will run from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16 also features a range of full-size cars on display alongside their miniature Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, and more.

In addition, there will be a host of activities, including an opportunity to build a Scalextric track, a trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of the Scalextric brand, and a competition that gives visitors the chance to have their own Scalextric car designed.

    The team at Scalextric has teamed up with the Silverstone Museum to present an Easter holiday special exhibition.
    For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

    The exhibition will run throughout the Easter holiday period from April 1 – 16.
